OddStory Brewing Company Pub Run

OddStory Brewing Co. 336 E. Martin Luther King Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

OddStory Brewing Company Pub Run

Come run with us this week as we resume our Oddstory RUN OBC Pub Runs. PLEASE READ OVER GUIDELINES BELOW....

Everyone must sign a waiver before the run.

All of the Oddstory staff will be wearing masks and gloves and only using disposable cups. Please recycle them in the blue bins

We have all of our tables spaced according to social distance guidelines. We just ask that no tables or chairs be moved, but that everyone take a seat. We are trying to minimize overcrowding in the standing room. Most tables fit up to six people, but we have a few two or four tops for smaller parties. Weather permitting, we should have our outdoor sidewalk open as well. There are also sanitization stations available for guests that have hand sanitizer and table sanitizer with paper towels should they want that extra cleaning power.

OddStory Brewing Co. 336 E. Martin Luther King Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
