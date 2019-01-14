"Of Mice and Men" Auditions

WHEN: Monday, Jan. 14 and Tuesday, Jan. 15, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Mars Theatre, 117 N. Chattanooga Ave., Lafayette, GA

WHAT TO BRING: You (we will provide forms, scripts, etc.)

GENRE: Drama

PERFORMANCES: Weekends, March 15 to March 24

ROLES:

George - male, 20-40. A small, sharp-faced ranch hand

Lenny - male, any age. His huge, but not bright companion.

Slim - adult. A jerk-line Skinner, a master workman

Candy - male, old. Swamped with a disfigured hand

The Boss - Male. Adult. Superintendent of the ranch

Curley - Male, 20-40. The short tempered son of the boss

Curley's Wife - Female. 20-30. The lonely, attention seeking, only girl on the ranch

Carlson - Male, adult. Ranch hand.

Whit - Male. Adult. Ranch hand.

Crooks - Male. Adult. The excluded African American stable buck.

SYNOPSIS: Based on the classic novella written by John Steinbeck, Of Mice and Men tells the tale of two great friends and their struggle to live the American dream. George and Lennie have been traveling together from ranch to ranch for years, working hard to make ends meet and save enough for a place of their own.

The two are polar opposites: George is intelligent, quick and small, while Lennie is slow-minded, childlike, and giant. Though they are different, they care deeply about each other. They have been dreaming for years to save enough for a little land of their own, and when they are both hired to a new job they believe that they may finally achieve their goal.

But trouble begins to brew when one of the bosses’ wife becomes too interested in the infatuated Lennie…Tragic yet beautiful, Of Mice and Men is an extremely popular play that has become a staple of American theatre.