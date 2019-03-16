Lennie and George are all the other has in this world. Set in the 1930s, "Of Mice and Men" tells how the two men struggle as migrant workers during the Great Depression, with a dream of being free to one day own their own ranch.

Once they find steady work on a California ranch, George has to look out for Lennie, whose mental disability makes him both childish and naive to other's less than noble motivations. Curley, the ranch boss' son, quickly takes a disliking to Lennie, in part because Lennie is bigger and stronger, which sets off a course of events that shakes the ranch.

George and Lennie make friends with Candy, an aging "swamper" who lost his hand in a work-related accident and now works as a janitor. Candy promises them $350 if they let him join them on the ranch they plan on buying. All three men are amazed to find their dream so close within reach. But outside forces soon complicate things, and the men soon realize that their dream isin jeopardy.

We're excited to bring Steinbeck's American classic to life on stage, along with his pointed observations about human interaction, the damaging effects of isolation, and the fleetingness of dreams, all set upon the backdrop of one of the most tremulous times in American history. Join us for this profound and poignant show.