In the Office with Kristen Pavlik McCallie of Children's Advocacy Center

In the Office with… is a new series from The Chattery to provide valuable information and resources in free 30 minute sessions. This Q & A Session is with Kristen Pavlik McCallie of the Children’s Advocacy Center and will address safety strategies and prevention techniques for anyone with kids in their life.

There will be a general overview of the prevalence of child abuse, how and when to make a mandatory report to the Child Abuse Hotline, tips for online safety, and general prevention strategies. If you have a specific question related to child abuse, reporting child abuse or prevention strategies please email info@thechattery.org.

We are offering this session at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to provide two opportunities to ask questions and learn.

Website: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/4/15/in-the-office-with-kristen-pavlik-mccallie-of-childrens-advocacy-center-online-class-12pm

About the teacher:

Since 2017, Kristen Pavlik McCallie has been the Executive Director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hamilton County. There she manages a team of 15 amazing people, oversees the center’s operations, and talks to anyone in the community she can about recognizing, responding, and reporting child abuse. She really enjoys bringing different disciplines together to provide systemic solutions for victims of violence and provide a voice for those who don’t have one. Kristen has been in victim-serving work her entire career. She has a Masters in Women’s Studies from Southern Connecticut State University, where her focus was violence against women. Kristen and her husband, Michael, and their two-year-old daughter, Nora, live in Chattanooga with their dog, Kiwi. Kristen is originally from Connecticut and moved to the Scenic City in 2015. She loves the vibrancy of Chattanooga and doing collaborative work to change the world for the better!