In the Office with… is a new series from The Chattery to provide valuable information and resources in short, free 30 minute sessions.

This Q & A Session is with Sam Wolfe, the Manager of Homeless Services Division at City of Chattanooga, and will talk about homelessness in Chattanooga and how to help. He'll also discuss what you can do if you or someone you know is experiencing an eviction.

Class Info: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/4/30/in-the-office