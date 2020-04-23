In the Office with Susan Latta of Hospice of Chattanooga - ONLINE CLASS

In the Office with… is a new series from The Chattery to provide valuable information and resources in short, free 30 minute sessions.

This Q & A Session is with Susan Latta, the Director of Bereavement at Hospice of Chattanooga, and will address what we've all been feeling -- ambiguous grief. This session will cover how we can identify and deal with ambiguous grief.

This session is presented in partnership with Hospice of Chattanooga and Welcome Home of Chattanooga.

About the teacher:

Susan R. Latta LMFT, FT Susan has spent 38 years in service to others as a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Bereavement Counselor. Her deep commitment to those who are grieving led her to become a Fellow in Thanatology through the Association of Death Education and Counseling. She teaches about the complexities of grief at organizations throughout the Chattanooga community and at national conferences. Susan is the Director of Bereavement at Hospice of Chattanooga where she facilitates grief support groups and coordinates the yearly grief camps for teens and children. Susan also provides 1:1 counseling to individuals, families, and children. Susan is a Cofounder of Heart to Heart.

