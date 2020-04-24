Official Bob Ross Painting Class

Tinker Fairies' Cottage 9214 Railroad Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363

We will be painting Ember Glow on April 24, 2020 From 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm at The Tinker Fairies' Cottage located at 9214 Railroad Ave (corner of Main St) Ooltewah, Tennessee 37363.

Go home with this beautiful painting that you will create in the style of Bob Ross® Taught by Bob Ross CRI® Gary Grider

SEATING IS LIMITED RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED !!

To sign up and reserve your seat please follow this link

https://www.garygriderstudio.com/happy-little-brush-strokes-painting-classes/ember-glow-april-24-2020

