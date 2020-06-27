Official Bob Ross Technique Painting Class

to Google Calendar - Official Bob Ross Technique Painting Class - 2020-06-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Official Bob Ross Technique Painting Class - 2020-06-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Official Bob Ross Technique Painting Class - 2020-06-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Official Bob Ross Technique Painting Class - 2020-06-27 18:00:00

Tinker Fairies' Cottage 9214 Railroad Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363

Official Bob Ross Technique Painting Class

We will be painting Ember Glow on June 27th, 2020 From 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm at The Tinker Fairies' Cottage located at 9214 Railroad Ave (corner of Main St) Ooltewah, Tennessee 37363.

Go home with this beautiful 16 x 20 painting that you will create in the style of Bob Ross®

ages 13+

$ 50.00 Per Person . All supplies are provided for you, all we ask is that you bring a roll of paper towels as you will need them to complete your painting.

Event details: https://www.garygriderstudio.com/painting-classes/ember-glow-june-27-2020

Info

Tinker Fairies' Cottage 9214 Railroad Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Official Bob Ross Technique Painting Class - 2020-06-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Official Bob Ross Technique Painting Class - 2020-06-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Official Bob Ross Technique Painting Class - 2020-06-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Official Bob Ross Technique Painting Class - 2020-06-27 18:00:00
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Friday

June 12, 2020

Saturday

June 13, 2020

Sunday

June 14, 2020

Monday

June 15, 2020

  • Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning

    -

    Online

Tuesday

June 16, 2020

Wednesday

June 17, 2020

Thursday

June 18, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse