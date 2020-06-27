Official Bob Ross Technique Painting Class

We will be painting Ember Glow on June 27th, 2020 From 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm at The Tinker Fairies' Cottage located at 9214 Railroad Ave (corner of Main St) Ooltewah, Tennessee 37363.

Go home with this beautiful 16 x 20 painting that you will create in the style of Bob Ross®

ages 13+

$ 50.00 Per Person . All supplies are provided for you, all we ask is that you bring a roll of paper towels as you will need them to complete your painting.

Event details: https://www.garygriderstudio.com/painting-classes/ember-glow-june-27-2020