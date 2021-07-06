Oil Painting 2

Tuesdays, July 6-August 3

6-9 pm EST

@Townsend Atelier

Instructor: John McLeod

This 5 week class will be held in person at Townsend Atelier. The purpose of this class is to expand and build on a beginner’s understanding of oil paint. The class will focus on the use of color through a limited pallet, painting from a still life and painting from a reference photo. In both approaches students will learn how to lay-in their painting, let it dry then re-enter and finish their work in a second pass. Each class will be broken down into an introduction and a demo followed by plenty of time for students to work on an assignment with the instructor available for specific questions as they arise. It is a perfect class as a follow up to an Oil Painting 1, any foundations in oil paint class or anyone wishing to brush up on their experience with oil painting.

As of this writing, masks will be required to be worn in class by staff, students and the instructor. We will spread everyone out in our beautiful spacious studio to remain safe!