Oil Painting With Mia Bergeron

Join Mia as she helps students work their way through the fundamentals of oil painting, including an explanation of materials, drawing, and values. This class will be taught to start in black and white, helping students create a solid foundation for working in color later.

Working with only two colors also allows students to more freely explore drawing and how to see in simplifies terms.

A great class for anyone wanting to start with a solid ground in oils, or seasoned artists who need a bit of refreshment! The class will be chocked full of live painting demos by Mia, powerpoints on materials, techniques, and terms, and hands-on painting.

This class will be taught via ZOOM meetings. After registration, a link will be sent to all students with instructions on how to join the class from the comfort of your home.

Materials:

A materials kit is available at Townsend Atelier with everything you will need. Due to COVID-19, our store is not open to the public but we are offering safe curbside pick up or shipping. Please make arrangements ahead of time to pick up your materials. If you already have a lot of the items in the kit and do not need everything, let us know and we can put together what you need! All OPI students receive a 25% discount.

Click here for the materials list.

Click here to download the free app to join ZOOM

About the instructor

Mia Bergeron’s interest in art was cultivated early on, beginning with continuous exposure to visual works through her parents’ graphic design firm in New York City. Mia has studied at the Rhode Island School of Design, and has studied and taught at the Charles H. Cecil Studio in Florence, Italy, a small private painting atelier primarily focused on the naturalistic tradition of such artists as Van Dyck, Velasquez, and John Singer Sargent. In May 2007, she was a national finalist for the American Artist Magazine Cover competition. In 2010, she was named one of the “Top 21 Artists Under 31 Years Old To Be Collected Now” by SouthWest Art Magazine. She has served as Adjunct Professor at UTC, a faculty member at the Art of the Portrait Conference in Atlanta, GA and a regular instructor at Townsend Atelier.