Okra: A Southern Staple

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, extend their outreach programs with free monthly gardening classes open to the public. On Saturday, April 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, the topic will be “Okra: A Southern Staple” taught by master gardener Jeff Morris. MGHC classes take place at the UT Extension, Agricultural Service Center, 6183 Adamson Circle, located off Bonny Oaks Drive. For additional information and to register for the class, visit http://mghc.org/education-committee-classes/.

Master Gardener Jeff Morris comments, “If you live in the South, you know about okra. This popular and versatile late summer vegetable is a staple of Southern cooking. Okra can be fried, stewed, roasted, added to soups and gumbos for texture, and the pods can be dried and used for decorations and wreaths. If you’re new to the South, this unique vegetable may be something of a mystery. Okra is easy to grow, prolific and nutritious. There are different varieties even one that is purple. Come and find out about this late summer producing vegetable and add it to you garden.”

Jeff Morris is a Master Gardener who loves to grow vegetables. When he is not in the garden, he is a graphics designer and creates materials for MGHC.

