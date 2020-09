Oktoberfest Celebration

Join us for Oktoberfest at the brewery! We will be tapping a firkin of Oaktoberfest (Oktoberfestbier aged on oak chips).

From 3-8pm Chef Carolyn will be serving up pretzel brats, while supplies last. Rick Rushing will take the stage in the evening starting at 9pm for a free show.

Liters of Oktoberfest will also be available!

Family friendly event with Covid social distancing and mask requirements.