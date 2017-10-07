Oktoberfest in Ooltewah

Cambridge Square 4362 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363

Brats, beer, shopping, and music will be right here in Ooltewah on Saturday, October 7th at Cambridge Square from Noon - 5:00 p.m. Oktoberfest in Ooltewah is organized to bring the Munich, Bavarian traditions alive in the 37363 area code.

Info
Festivals & Fairs
