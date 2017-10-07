Brats, beer, shopping, and music will be right here in Ooltewah on Saturday, October 7th at Cambridge Square from Noon - 5:00 p.m. Oktoberfest in Ooltewah is organized to bring the Munich, Bavarian traditions alive in the 37363 area code.
Oktoberfest in Ooltewah
Cambridge Square 4362 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363
Cambridge Square 4362 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363 View Map
Festivals & Fairs
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsFigure Drawing with George Dawnay
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsOriginal Paintings by Melissa Gates
-
-
Kids & FamilyArt Lessons for Homeschoolers
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Saturday
-
This & ThatPatriot Day Weekend Celebration
-
This & ThatRailfest
-
This & ThatChattanooga Mini Maker Faire
Sunday
-
This & ThatPatriot Day Weekend Celebration
-
This & ThatRailfest
-
Concerts & Live MusicBrian Ashley Jones
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Lone Mountain Band
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Talks & ReadingsSunflowers & Relatives
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Art & ExhibitionsEssentials of Paper
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
-
Concerts & Live MusicEyehategod, Mountain of Wizard
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Wednesday
-
Food & DrinkEat Green for Tennessee
-
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
-
Concerts & Live MusicDJ Battle – Round One