Helen Brooks and Linda Kerlin present “Old, New, Borrowed, Blue”, their recent paintings as the In-Town Gallery’s featured front wall show for March. These two friends, living in the Sequatchie Valley, created a series of abstract paintings expressing their joy and awe in the natural beauty surrounding them. Their remembrances of earlier places of beauty in their lives, as well as the influences of other artists and instructors through the years, motivated them to create this current body of work. Be at the opening reception to meet the artists on Friday March 3, 2017 from 5pm - 8pm at 26A Frazier Avenue.