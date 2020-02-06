Olivier Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time”

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Chattanooga State instructor of music and violinist, Wendy Case and guests, will present Olivier Messiaen’s WWII masterpiece for mixed ensemble “Quartet for the End of Time,” on February 6 at 7:30 p.m. A pre-concert talk by Dr. John Wykoff at 7 p.m. will precede the concert.

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
Concerts & Live Music
