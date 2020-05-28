On-Line Critiques with Mia Bergeron

On-Line Critiques with Mia Bergeron

We know that over the past two months in quarantine, that you have been working diligently on making artwork.  This on-line critique is a chance to gain insight and feedback on your work as well see what others have been working on, all from the comfort of your own home. Facilitated by Mia Bergeron,  each critique session is scheduled for a 2.5 hours and will be limited to 6 participants per session to allow ample time for each participant to have a meaningful amount of critique time. 

Event details: https://townsendatelier.com/product/monthly-group-critiques-2019/

