On-Line Painting Critique & Artistic Growth

Due to the popularity of our first session in August, we are now offering another session that begins in September. This is an on-line course with one of our all-time favorite instructors, Christopher Groves. Each week, Chris will provide thorough technical critique and feedback on how to improve your current painting.

In addition to critique, Chris will discuss with each student their intent, choice of subject matter, or theme in order to get them to work towards producing a strong body of work and deep exploration of the same subject matter. In the final week, how to choose the size of your work, pricing, framing, and titling artwork will be covered.

Through weekly assignments, guided questions, and technical feedback, Chris will teach students to be better painters and to be more intentional with what they are trying to say or explore in their work. Open to all levels of painters in all subject matter. All sessions will be through ZOOM meetings. A link and instructions on how to join the sessions will be sent after registration.

Join us from anywhere! This is an on-line class and held on EST. If you need to download ZOOM to your device for free, you may do so by clicking here.

Class details: townsendatelier.com/product/on-line-painting-critique-artistic-growth-2/

About the instructor/facilitator:

Christopher E . Groves OPA, ASMA studied at the Florence Academy of Art, Italy and the CAA Atelier Colorado– Classical Academy where he was lead Landscape Instructor from 2004-2008. He also has a BFA in Environmental Design/Architecture from Colorado University.

He is a member of Oil Painters of America – Signature Membership, American Impressionist Society, American Society of Marine Artists – Signature Membership and Plein Air Painters of the Southeast. He has received numerous awards for his work including : the OPA National Juried Exhibition 2016, Southwest Gallery, Dallas, TX; Virtuosos of the OPA Exhibition 2015, Salmagundi Club, NYC, NY; OPA National Juried Exhibition 2014, Bennington Fine Art, Bennington, VT. His work can be found at Anderson Fine Art – St Simons, GA; Horton Hayes Fine Arts – Charleston, SC; Lagerquist Gallery – Atlanta, GA; Shain Gallery – Charlotte, NC; CAG – Greenville, NC; Mary Williams Fine Art – Boulder, CO; and Mackinac Fine Art – Mackinac Island, MI.