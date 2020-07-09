On-Line Painting Critiques with Mia Bergeron

Critiques are an invaluable way to gain insight and feedback, to ask questions about your artwork, and to  see what others have been working on.  

On-line critiques are offered through ZOOM meetings and can be done from the comfort of your own home or studio.

Facilitated by Mia Bergeron, each critique session is scheduled for a 2.5 hours and will be limited to 6 participants per session to allow ample time for each participant to have a meaningful amount of critique time.

The last round filled up quickly so register soon to secure your spot. 

Event details: https://townsendatelier.com/product/monthly-group-critiques-2019/

