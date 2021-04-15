On-Line Painting Critiques with Mia Bergeron

We know that over the past few months in quarantine, that you have been working diligently on making artwork. This on-line critique is a chance to gain insight and feedback on your work as well see what others have been working on, all from the comfort of your own home.

Facilitated by Mia Bergeron, each critique session is scheduled for a 2.5 hours and will be limited to 6 participants per session to allow ample time for each participant to have a meaningful amount of critique time. Participants may have up to two painting in progress critiqued.

Through ZOOM video conferencing, Mia will thoroughly look and critique each piece, placing importance on content, technique, and imagery, while providing feedback. This is great opportunity for any artist to gain guidance, accountability, and a creative push during this challenging time.

Images: After registering, please send up to 2 good quality images of the work (s) you wish to have critiqued to: peggy@townsendatelier.com

Materials: The critiques will be conducted via ZOOM from the comfort of you own home, so just make sure you have the ZOOM app downloaded to your computer, iPhone or tablet. After registration, you will be sent a link to the ZOOM session for which you have signed up with instructions on how to join your session. Click to download the Zoom app.

About the facilitator:

Mia Bergeron’s interest in art was cultivated early on, beginning with continuous exposure to visual works through her parents’ graphic design firm in New York City. Mia has studied at the Rhode Island School of Design and has studied and taught at the Charles H. Cecil Studio in Florence, Italy, a small private painting atelier primarily focused on the naturalistic tradition of such artists as Van Dyck, Velasquez, and John Singer Sargent. In May 2007, she was a national finalist for the American Artist Magazine Cover competition. In 2010, she was named one of the “Top 21 Artists Under 31 Years Old To Be Collected Now” by SouthWest Art Magazine. She has served as Adjunct Professor at UTC, a faculty member at the Art of the Portrait Conference in Atlanta, GA and a regular instructor at Townsend Atelier.