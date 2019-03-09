One Delicious Bite: Mindful Ways with Food

This 3 hour workshop provides a different approach to health and nutritional wellness with a sustainable long term path to food and eating in a non-diet/non-judgement way. We will combine mindful eating principles, self compassion and other meaningful eating pathways using personal inner wisdom to reconnect with our own body’s signals for nourishment and food. The workshop will be comprised of lecture, hands on experientials, and group discussion.

About the Facilitator: Pamela Kelle is trained in MBEAT (mindfulness based eating awareness training), MBSR (mindfulness based stress reduction), CBCT (cognitive based compassion training), and Constructive Living. She is a certified eating disorder nutritionist and licensed dietitian (CEDRD). She has been in private practice for over 20 years, maintains a committed yoga practice, and lives with her husband of 30 years and various precious animals on the beautiful Tennessee River where she spends time kayaking and bird watching. More information about Pamela can be found via her website: https://www.yourownfoodcoach.com/.

Non-Members $55, Members $50