One Dish Dinners with Alchemy Spice Company

These easy one dish dinners will keep dinner prep simple. In this class, you’ll learn how to make a casserole, sheet pan dinner, skillet supper, and stew.

Recipes demonstrated in the class with the featured Alchemy Blends:

Italian Blend: Weeknight Spinach Lasagna

Lemon Pepper: Lemon-y Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner

Southwestern Blend: Smoked Sausage & Black Bean Skillet Dinner

Vegetable Blend: Fall Harvest Stew

If you want elevated fuss-free weeknight cooking, are short on time, but big on flavor, this class is for you. Alchemy cooking classes will introduce you to quick & easy weeknight meals with interchangeable proteins (chicken, beef, seafood, tofu, etc.) and demonstrate kitchen hacks that will revolutionize your approach to weeknight meal planning and preparation.

Classes are demonstration only, and include recipes and spice samples.

PLEASE NOTE: Sales end on Sunday, October 3 at 9pm ET. Pick up spice samples on Monday, October 4 between 4 and 7 p.m. at The Chattery, 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, Chattanooga, TN 37408. If you are not able to pick up supplies at that date and time, please email us at info@thechattery.org.

About the teacher:

Amanda Nelson Varnell, Alchemy Spice Culinary Director, is a family dinner table specialist who has been teaching cooking since 2006. As a mom of 4, recipes that are easy, fresh, (mostly) whole food are her niche. She is excited to share her collection of kid tested, family approved recipes with you!

Alchemy Spice Company creates small batch hand-crafted spice blends in Chattanooga TN, featuring 24 magical blends, 3 infused oils and 7 gourmet salts.