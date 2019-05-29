One Night Event: World Series of Comedy Competition

Help us vote on which comedian will be one step closer to the Main Event in The World Series of Comedy qualifier!
Judges, with the help of the audience, will select one comic who will win a spot at the satellite event in Sarasota at McCurdys Comedy Theatre!
Competing Comedians:
Natasha Ferrier, Chattanooga
Matt Harris, Chattanooga
Gordon Mead, Chattanooga
Jon Eick, Chattanooga
Chris Hopkins, Chattanooga
Eric Brown, Belleville, IL
Jennie Stencel, Jamestown, NC
Jesse Pollard, Huntsville, AL
Andy Gunnin, Peachtree City, GA
Dante Hale, New Orleans, LA
BooDro, Owens Cross Roads, AL
AC Hutchinson, Rossville, GA
Ashley Saturday, Chattanooga
Don Langley, Bowling Green, KY
Ethan McFall, Chattanooga
Charles at Large, Chattanooga
Hosted by Bridgette Martin