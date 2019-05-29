One Night Event: World Series of Comedy Competition

The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Help us vote on which comedian will be one step closer to the Main Event in The World Series of Comedy qualifier!

Judges, with the help of the audience, will select one comic who will win a spot at the satellite event in Sarasota at McCurdys Comedy Theatre!

Competing Comedians:

Natasha Ferrier, Chattanooga

Matt Harris, Chattanooga

Gordon Mead, Chattanooga

Jon Eick, Chattanooga

Chris Hopkins, Chattanooga

Eric Brown, Belleville, IL

Jennie Stencel, Jamestown, NC

Jesse Pollard, Huntsville, AL

Andy Gunnin, Peachtree City, GA

Dante Hale, New Orleans, LA

BooDro, Owens Cross Roads, AL

AC Hutchinson, Rossville, GA

Ashley Saturday, Chattanooga

Don Langley, Bowling Green, KY

Ethan McFall, Chattanooga

Charles at Large, Chattanooga

Hosted by Bridgette Martin

Info

8132207536
