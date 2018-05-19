One Night Stand Band
The Georgia Winery 6469 Battlefield Parkway, Ringgold, Georgia 30736
Friday
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Concerts & Live MusicJennifer Daniels
Concerts & Live MusicMegan Howard
Concerts & Live MusicMike McDade
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Saturday
Concerts & Live MusicOver Easy After Party w/Dr. B and the Ease, Hive Theory
Markets This & ThatSt. Martin of Tours Estate Sale and Luncheon
Business & Career Education & LearningProtecting Yourself in a Digital Age
Sunday
This & ThatSouthern Blooms Festival
Concerts & Live MusicMarcus White
Concerts & Live MusicThe Mailboxes
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Dormire
Concerts & Live Music Theater & Dance This & ThatCirque du Soleil’s CORTEO
Concerts & Live MusicShani Palmer
Monday
Charity & FundraisersBig Birdie Golf Tournament
Business & Career Education & Learning Politics & ActivismEmerging Leaders May Lunch and Learn
Education & LearningLearn to Ride a Bicycle
Business & Career Education & LearningBeginner Wordpress
Theater & DanceSpring Belly Dance Session
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Education & LearningPalette Knife Painting with Mia Bergeron
Tuesday
Business & Career Education & Learning Food & Drink5TH ANNUAL ENTREPRENEUR POWER LUNCHEON
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
Business & Career Education & LearningCreating a Brand: It's More Than Just a Pretty Logo
Art & ExhibitionsBeginning Portrait Sculpture
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Education & LearningIntroduction to Portrait Sculpture with Maria Willison
Wednesday
Education & Learning Kids & FamilySTEM Jubilee
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
This & ThatKitten Yoga
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
Education & LearningRapid Learning Kayak Skills + Roll Sessions
Concerts & Live MusicShawnessey Cargile
Thursday
Education & LearningSew What - Introduction to E-Textiles
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Art & Exhibitions Talks & Readings This & ThatHistory Happy Hour: Prohibition
Concerts & Live MusicPrime Country Band