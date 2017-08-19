One Track Mind: Rollerderby Double Header

Chattanooga Convention Center 1 Carter Plaza, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401

As the season heats up, we host our fourth home bout and it's going to be crazy cool as it's a double header that benefits the awesome & artistic folks at the Hart Gallery TN.

Bring a much needed art supply donation (unopened paint, markers, canvas, drop cloths, etc) and be entered to win a $50 gift card from their neighbors at Main Line Ink! 

Doors open at 4. First whistle at 5 then B-Railers play Piedmont Rollergirls. CRG Allstars play Classic City Rollergirls.

Get tickets from your fave CRG or stop by any of our local (cash only) ticket vendors.

Chattanooga Convention Center 1 Carter Plaza, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401
