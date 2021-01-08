Online Figure Painting with Hollis Dunlap

We are thrilled to have Hollis Dunlap back to Townsend Atelier–this time, virtually! This is a 3-day oil painting workshop designed to explore various realist painting techniques with modern color and paint application. Students will work from virtual unclothed models via zoom in long poses and learn about composition, color, drawing, and

how to make the paint surface interesting. The fundamental theme will be to learn how to develop confidence in working directly with paint, as well as exploring classic drawing styles and harmonious color.

All levels are welcome but some experience with oil paints is preferred. We will paint together via zoom each day in a somewhat traditional manner, with 20-minute poses and 5-minute breaks where the instructor will discuss the choices he has made in his painting up to that point. Plenty of painting demos will be done by Hollis. Each afternoon, we will have a group critique where we will discuss the paintings and answer any questions the students may have. Join us from anywhere via ZOOM. The workshop will be held EST.

Click here for materials list.

About the Instructor:

Hollis Dunlap was born in 1977 in Northern Vermont in the USA and has been painting since the age of 14. After beginning his study of realist painting in high school, he went on to study at the Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts, graduating in 1999 after painting and drawing the figure extensively for four years. While at the Academy, he was the first painter to be awarded First Prize at New York’s National Arts Club student exhibition for two consecutive years. Hollis was the recipient of the John Stobart Fellowship, awarded each year to a graduating student in recognition of outstanding work, and he is also a 2-time grantee of the Elizabeth Greenshields Fou2-time. He has had numerous solo shows in New York, Boston, San Francisco, and Miami, and currently paints and teaches painting in Southeastern CT.