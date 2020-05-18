Online LIVE Restorative Yoga w/ Cathy Addison

Restorative Yoga uses props to support the body in a sequence of poses that moves the spine in all directions. Typically we “restore” for five minutes or more in each pose. It is a practice of “undoing” and deep, conscious relaxation including meditation and pranayama (breathing exercises). With the body at ease, we can use the breath as a tool to help the mind become still. This class combines well with the diffusing of essential oils. No prior yoga experience is necessary.

