Online Spring Plant Sale

Crabtree Farms has been your trusted grower of sustainable plants for 20+ years. This year our spring plant sale will look much different than it has in years past. With the public health situation re: Covid-19 impacting our community, we are reformatting our plant sale to keep our community safe health-wise while buying plants.

Here's what you can expect:

400+ plant varieties each uploaded to our online platform so that plant-lovers can browse and purchase plants from the comfort and safety of their homes.

The go-live date of our online plant sale will be announced later this week. We’re shooting for “going live” by April 13th.

Pick up of plants will be a pre-scheduled “curb-side” format.

Limited delivery slots available.

Please keep an eye on our website, Facebook and Instagram pages for updates. If you haven’t already done so, be sure to sign up for the Crabtree Farms 'What’s Ripe' e-newsletter for ongoing updates. Sign up at crabtreefarms.org. Reach out to Melissa Astin (mastin@crabtreefarms.org / 423-493-9155 ext. 10) if questions arise.

Updated Plant Sale Guide: https://crabtreefarms.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/2020-Spring-Plant-Sale-Guide-4.6.20.pdf