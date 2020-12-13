Online Talk, Presentation & Book Give Away

We are thrilled to have John Albert Seed, author of the book, Disrupted Realism: Paintings for a Distracted World, join our virtual art talk series.

Published in 2019, Disrupted Realism focuses on the works of contemporary painters who are “challenging and reshaping the tradition of realism.”The book features beautiful color images and interviews with 38 painters listed below.

John will give a virtual talk and presentation on this new phenomenon in painting and will explain how he spotted this trend as a working blogger/critic for the Huffington Post and will show images from his book to add context. After John’s 45 minute presentation there will be a 15 minute Q and A session.

All members of the audience will be eligible for a give away of one of John’s books signed by him.The event will be held via ZOOM EST. After registering, a link will be sent to everyone one day prior to the event. The event will also be recorded.

About John Albert Seed:

John Seed is a Professor Emeritus of art and art history at Mt. San Jacinto College and the author of “Disrupted Realism.” Seed has written about art and artists for Arts of Asia, Harvard Magazine, Sotheby’s Magazine, The HuffingtonPost and Hyperallergic.com.

John’s book can be purchased at Townsend Atelier’s store or online here.