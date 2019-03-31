Ooltewah Bridal Market

Cambridge Square 4362 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363

InspireMi Agency presents the Inaugural Ooltewah Bridal Market at Cambridge Square. This unique event will allow brides to connect with a variety of local wedding professionals and participate in breakout sessions providing wedding tips on different topics from experts in their respectful fields.

Market Schedule:

12:00 - Bridal Market Opens

12:00 - Bridal Beauty Breakout Session

1:00 - Wedding Design and Flowers Breakout Session

2:00 - Wedding Cake Breakout Session

3:00 - Wedding Entertainment Breakout Session

4:00 - Fashion Show

5:00 - Caterer Breakout Session

Admission to the Market is FREE, and will provide many opportunities to sip beverages, interact with vendors, and speak with industry professional who can help you make your dream wedding a reality.

Cambridge Square 4362 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363
