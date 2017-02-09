Open Doors: Catrina Cabe

Hart Gallery 10 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

OPEN DOORS: A SPECIAL PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBIT

Featuring the beautiful portrait work of Catrina Cabe

Sale proceeds benefit The Community Kitchen & H*ART

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 9, 5-8pm

H*ART GALLERY

Up until her 30s, Catrina was on the streets on and off beginning at age 13. There she found a community of helpers and givers, but also a life of struggles and desperation that included substance abuse and prostitution. She was able to leave that difficult life after a spiritual transformation and receiving help from others who helped her to stay sober and learn to live and work responsibly. Currently, Catrina works with the TN Career Center, helping adults to obtain GED's and get on a better path. She is also active with a local church organization, called Cry for the Broken, that ministers to female prostitutes struggling with addiction. She sees this exhibit as an "open door" to her past, and a way to connect with and help those who are currently struggling.

Hart Gallery 10 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map

