Open Figure Drawing Studio

Every Thursday evening

6-9 p.m.

Open studios are non-instructed sessions with live models. A combination of short and long poses will be done. Participants may work at their own pace and with whatever medium they wish to work with. Easels, drawing boards and tables will be provided.

Drop in any session for $15 ($10 with student ID), or receive a discounted rate by pre-registering below for a package of four sessions for $40.

Level: all levels of experience are welcome. Must be at 18 years of age. Younger students will need written permission to attend from a parent or guardian.