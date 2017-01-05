Open Figure Drawing Studio

to Google Calendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-01-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-01-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-01-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-01-12 18:00:00

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Every Thursday evening

6-9 p.m.

Open studios are non-instructed sessions with live models. A combination of short and long poses will be done. Participants may work at their own pace and with whatever medium they wish to work with. Easels, drawing boards and tables will be provided.

Drop in any session for $15 ($10 with student ID), or receive a discounted rate by pre-registering below for a package of four sessions for $40.

Level: all levels of experience are welcome. Must be at 18 years of age. Younger students will need written permission to attend from a parent or guardian.

Info

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

4232662712

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-01-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-01-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-01-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-01-12 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-01-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-01-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-01-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-01-19 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-01-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-01-26 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-01-26 18:00:00 iCalendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-01-26 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-02-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-02-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-02-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-02-02 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-02-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-02-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-02-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - Open Figure Drawing Studio - 2017-02-09 18:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

January 6, 2017

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours