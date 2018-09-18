Open House

Join the museum as we open our newest exhibition, "World War II Through the Soldier's Camera." The exhibit features images taken by soldiers during World War and shows life in camp, USO shows, and the devastation of war. Most of the photographs were taken by Ssgt. Hubert "Hubo" Fisher and handed down through the family. The images used in this exhibition are scans of the original images, which unfortunately were lost in a house fire.

The 6th Cavalry Museum is excited to share this exhibit to the public and to announce that this exhibit is available for loan from the 6th Cavalry Museum.

Funding for this exhibition is provided by the Tucker Foundation and Georgia Council for the Arts.