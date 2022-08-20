Open House At Area 61 Gallery Saturday 8/20 4-7 pm

× Expand Area 61 Gallery A glimpse of Bob Fazio's Featured Artist show, Tondo Tondo Tondo, at Area 61 Gallery

Last Call for "Tondo Tondo Tondo" – the featured artist show by local favorite, Bob Fazio – sculptor, potter, painter.

Per Keeli Crewe, Area 61 Gallery director, “We’re changing over the back area of the gallery (the "featured artist" area) beginning Monday, August 29th; so we decided to host an impromptu open house event to give you another chance to tour the show with Bob this Saturday, August 20th from 4-7 pm.

Bob plans to work on a new clay sculpture, with plenty of opportunity for you to interact with him and talk about his techniques and process, with breaks to tour you through his show.

"Tondo Tondo Tondo" is a body of paintings and sculptures inspired by Tondos or Tondi – from the Renaissance Italian Rotondo for round. The show includes acrylic and watercolor/gouache paintings in circular composition, as well as sculptures on round bases, decorative pottery, lamps, and some of the largest pots he’s thrown to date.

Regarding this latest body of work Bob shares, “As a potter, since 1973, I have thrown global forms and produced stacked constructions and in general, always lived in a circular world. Now that I am older and retired, I see that old becomes new again and cycles are revisited…in the lives we live, in the lives of our children and grandchildren.”

Drop by Area 61 Gallery (721 Broad Street – entrance beneath the black awning left of the historic Tivoli) this Saturday, 8/20, from 4-7 pm and visit with Bob, and other local gallery artists. Regular gallery hours are Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday 12-6 pm or by appointment - (423) 648-9367.

About Area 61 Gallery

Area 61 is a Chattanooga-owned art gallery featuring the work of artists based in Chattanooga and the surrounding area. Work represented by the gallery includes fine art, artisan pottery, jewelry, sculpture, handcrafted furniture, audio speakers, woodwork, and more. Area 61 provides a physical space for local artists and craftsmen to show and sell their work and advocates for art as a sustainable career.