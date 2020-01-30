Open House - Volkswagen Academy

to Google Calendar - Open House - Volkswagen Academy - 2020-01-30 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open House - Volkswagen Academy - 2020-01-30 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open House - Volkswagen Academy - 2020-01-30 17:00:00 iCalendar - Open House - Volkswagen Academy - 2020-01-30 17:00:00

Volkswagen Chattanooga 8001 Volkswagen Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Come explore our state-of-the-art training facility and learn more about how to become a Volkswagen Apprentice or enroll in the Mechatronics Akademie. Meet and greet with representatives from the Volkswagen Academy and the Mechatronics Akademie.

Volkswagen Apprenticeships:

The Robotronics Technology Expert Apprenticeship is a two-year program that combines academics with hands-on training to prepare future employees for careers at Volkswagen Chattanooga. Students will study electricity, machining, mechanics, robotics, automation, and integrated systems, all while gaining on-the-job-training and experience at the Volkswagen Assembly Plant in Chattanooga. The Volkswagen Academy is currently recruiting for the 2020 cohort and will accept onsite applications. For more information, visit https://www.chattanoogastate.edu/vw-academy

High School Mechatronics Akademie:

The fast-track Mechatronics Akademie combines high school and college courses into one program for 11th and 12th grade Hamilton County students. Students in the program complete their high school education on-site at Volkswagen Chattanooga, earning high school and college credits while gaining real-world experience. Upon completion of the program, graduates will have a strategic pathway for post-secondary education or the Volkswagen Apprenticeship program; a portfolio of experiences in technology and mechatronics-related fields; and an understanding of team dynamics and professional communication. Hamilton County Schools is accepting students for the 2020-2021 school year. For more information, visit https://www.hcde.org/school_choice/mechatronics_akademie_at_volkswagen/prospective_students

Info

Volkswagen Chattanooga 8001 Volkswagen Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416 View Map
Business & Career, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Open House - Volkswagen Academy - 2020-01-30 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open House - Volkswagen Academy - 2020-01-30 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open House - Volkswagen Academy - 2020-01-30 17:00:00 iCalendar - Open House - Volkswagen Academy - 2020-01-30 17:00:00
DI 17.04

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

January 24, 2020

Saturday

January 25, 2020

Sunday

January 26, 2020

Monday

January 27, 2020

Tuesday

January 28, 2020

Wednesday

January 29, 2020

Thursday

January 30, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours