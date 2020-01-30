Open House - Volkswagen Academy

Come explore our state-of-the-art training facility and learn more about how to become a Volkswagen Apprentice or enroll in the Mechatronics Akademie. Meet and greet with representatives from the Volkswagen Academy and the Mechatronics Akademie.

Volkswagen Apprenticeships:

The Robotronics Technology Expert Apprenticeship is a two-year program that combines academics with hands-on training to prepare future employees for careers at Volkswagen Chattanooga. Students will study electricity, machining, mechanics, robotics, automation, and integrated systems, all while gaining on-the-job-training and experience at the Volkswagen Assembly Plant in Chattanooga. The Volkswagen Academy is currently recruiting for the 2020 cohort and will accept onsite applications. For more information, visit https://www.chattanoogastate.edu/vw-academy

High School Mechatronics Akademie:

The fast-track Mechatronics Akademie combines high school and college courses into one program for 11th and 12th grade Hamilton County students. Students in the program complete their high school education on-site at Volkswagen Chattanooga, earning high school and college credits while gaining real-world experience. Upon completion of the program, graduates will have a strategic pathway for post-secondary education or the Volkswagen Apprenticeship program; a portfolio of experiences in technology and mechatronics-related fields; and an understanding of team dynamics and professional communication. Hamilton County Schools is accepting students for the 2020-2021 school year. For more information, visit https://www.hcde.org/school_choice/mechatronics_akademie_at_volkswagen/prospective_students