Open Mic at Barnes and Noble meets the last Friday of each month from 7.30 pm until 9.00 pm, January through October. Event coordinator: KB Ballentine
Open Mic
Barnes & Noble Hamilton Place 2230 Hamilton Place Blvd, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
This & ThatBonneville Icons Tour
-
Education & LearningBeginner Handlettering
-
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicPete Boubel
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
-
Concerts & Live MusicNick Edward Williams
-
ComedyEtta May
Thursday
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Public Speaking
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Dormire
-
Concerts & Live MusicMegan Howard
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlackberry Winter
-
Concerts & Live MusicMorgan Maier Birthday Bash
Saturday
-
Education & Learning This & ThatWinter Writers Workshop
-
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsBackcountry Navigation With A Map & Compass - Level 1
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicNaomi Ingram
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Theater & Dance"Dead on Arrival"
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Brothers
-
Education & Learning Film"Who Will Write Our History"
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicDustin Concannon
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic