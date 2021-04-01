Open Mic and Acoustic Jam

Gate 11 Distillery 1400 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Open Mic and Acoustic Jam

Its BAAACK! Open Mic at Gate 11 Distillery. Join host Rick Rushing for Open Mic and Acoustic Jam performances on our stage. $5 Cocktail Specials. Safety protocols in place. Come out to entertain and be entertained!

