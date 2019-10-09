Open Mic Comedy Night
The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Dormire
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Festivals & Fairs4th Annual Craft Market and Quilt Show
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Fashion & Trunk Shows Health & Wellness2nd Annual Re3 Women's Expo
-
-
Kids & FamilyAnnual Children’s Festival
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Fashion & Trunk Shows Health & Wellness2nd Annual Re3 Women's Expo
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicNicholas Edward Williams
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginning Watercolor
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIntermediate Advanced Watercolor
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Art & ExhibitionsIntroduction to Calligraphy
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicDavid Bingaman
-
Wednesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsAvisto Exhibit
-
Talks & ReadingsGetting Started: Small Business Finance
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicKash Wright Trio II
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live MusicSlim Pickins: Songbirds Benefit & Neighborhood BBQ
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsBlak Origin Moment Exhibition Opening Reception
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends