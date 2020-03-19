Every Thursday Gate 11 Distillery inside the Chattanooga Choo Choo holds an open mic for performers of all types. If you are a musician, comedian, poet, story teller, etc the stage is yours to perform what you like. On the first and third Thursdays audio of the performances are recorded for free for the performers personal use. All spirits except whisky are distilled in house including gin, vodka and absinthe.
Open Mic Night
Gate 11 Distillery 1400 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Monday
-
Education & Learning Talks & ReadingsWriting Workshop with Author Susan Beckham Zurenda
-
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to StrengthsFinder 2.0
-
-
Education & LearningCivics 101: Chattanooga & Hamilton County Government
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
Education & LearningSew What
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Talks & ReadingsTake Five presents Tara Westover's Educated
-
Education & LearningPersonal Finance for Women's Wellness
-
Wednesday
-
Education & Learning Health & Wellness Talks & ReadingsWriting the Mind Alive: An Intro to Proprioceptive Writing
-
-
Education & Learning This & ThatFree Indoor Archery Session
-
Concerts & Live MusicFly On Gypsy
-
Education & LearningLaughter Yoga
-
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
Education & Learning Talks & ReadingsCIVIQ: A Speaker Series Honoring Robert Taylor
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningLife Drawing Open Studio
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicToday Is The Day/ The Obsessed
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsWomanART: Celebrating International Women's Month
-
Art & ExhibitionsMatthew Conner Arts Reception
-
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday’s Art Show
-
Saturday
-
Theater & DanceGPS Terpsichord Spring Concert
-
-
Charity & FundraisersHabitat’s Women Build Breakfast
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningExploring Indigo & Shibori
-
Education & LearningThe Cycle to Success
-
-
Education & LearningMixed Media Art Journaling
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningNew & Advanced Indigo & Shibori Techniques
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Education & LearningBeyond the Bath: Caring for a Baby
-
-
Education & LearningWrite Every Day
-