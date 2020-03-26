Open Mic Night

Gate 11 Distillery 1400 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Every Thursday Gate 11 Distillery inside the Chattanooga Choo Choo holds an open mic for performers of all types. If you are a musician, comedian, poet, story teller, etc the stage is yours to perform what you like. On the first and third Thursdays audio of the performances are recorded for free for the performers personal use. All spirits except whisky are distilled in house including gin, vodka and absinthe.

