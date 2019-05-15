Open Mic & Jam Night

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Carried over from SongBirds! Poetry, singing/songwriting, full band jam, comedy, etc. Bring your talents to the WanderLinger Stage. Courtney Holder is your MC! Sign ups start at 6:30pm.

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Concerts & Live Music
4232697979
