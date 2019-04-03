Open Mic Night

to Google Calendar - Open Mic Night - 2019-04-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Mic Night - 2019-04-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Mic Night - 2019-04-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Open Mic Night - 2019-04-03 19:30:00

The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Comedy Catch, Chattanooga's premier comedy experience, presents its comedy open mic!

Open mic features comedians new and old who are using the stage to hone their craft!

Each comic will have five minutes on stage. Have a friend that you think needs to give it shot? Have them get in touch with us!

Tickets are $5 each.

Hosted by Bridgette Martin

To get on stage, performers need to sign up in advance with the host. Contact her on Facebook or e-mail her at bmartin.sscc@gmail.com

There are only 15 slots per show and they fill up fast!

Performers, please note: Performers not checked in by 7pm will not be permitted to perform. The first step to becoming a professional is to be on time!

Info

The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Comedy
8132207536
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Open Mic Night - 2019-04-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Mic Night - 2019-04-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Mic Night - 2019-04-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Open Mic Night - 2019-04-03 19:30:00
DI 16.12

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

March 25, 2019

Tuesday

March 26, 2019

Wednesday

March 27, 2019

Thursday

March 28, 2019

Friday

March 29, 2019

Saturday

March 30, 2019

Sunday

March 31, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours