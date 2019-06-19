Open Mic Night

The Comedy Catch, Chattanooga's premier comedy experience, presents its comedy open mic!

Open mic features comedians new and old who are using the stage to hone their craft!

Each comic will have five minutes on stage. Have a friend that you think needs to give it shot? Have them get in touch with us!

Tickets are $5 each.

Hosted by Bridgette Martin

To get on stage, performers need to sign up in advance with the host. Contact her on Facebook or e-mail her at bmartin.sscc@gmail.com

There are only 15 slots per show and they fill up fast!

Performers, please note: Performers not checked in by 7pm will not be permitted to perform. The first step to becoming a professional is to be on time!