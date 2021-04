Open Mic Night

Calling all musicians! Every Wednesday night come on out and give your music skills a whirl on stage! Sign ups start at 8pm but music goes until midnight! Courtney Holder is your MC!

Solo performances, duets, groups all welcome individually or jam together!

Follow our new music page on Facebook at @wanderlinger.music

Please bring your own mic to use per Covid precautions. Social distancing and masks enforced per Hamilton County orders