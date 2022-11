× Expand Julia Milrod See the CSO dressed down and up close

See the CSO dressed down and up close as it rehearses for an upcoming Masterworks concert. Attendees may have the opportunity to hear from composers, guest artists, and CSO musicians during rehearsal.

Attendees may stay until the break (typically around 9 PM).

Topics and musicians are subject to change.

Open Rehearsals are limited to 25 attendees, so get your tickets early!