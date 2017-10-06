River Gallery is happy to exhibit work from two artists whose love for nature influences their colorful art-forms.Scott Hill uses layers of oil paint to create images of a forgotten time.Brian Russell's lifelong passion for sailing, nature, and the human form culminate in his forged metal and colored cast glass sculptures.
Opening Reception Scott Hill and Brian Russell
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsSeptember ChattaNewbies: Hunter Museum
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicForever Bluegrass
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicRick Rushing Blues Jazz 'n Friends
-
Art & ExhibitionsFaculty Dialogues: The South of Wayne White
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicPrime Country Band
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
-
Concerts & Live MusicJacob Johnson
Saturday
-
Health & WellnessDisaster+Travel+Wilderness First Aid Course
-
-
This & ThatBuddy Walk
-
Concerts & Live MusicFiddle Fest
Sunday
-
Festivals & FairsHamilton County Fair
-
Concerts & Live MusicNativity Rising Artists: The Baroque Oboe
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicRyan Oyer
-
Concerts & Live MusicJacob Johnson
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicTyson Leamon
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
-
Concerts & Live MusicLycka Till, Essa Lynn Plank, Scumbag Dad, & Joshua Songs
-
Art & ExhibitionsFigure Drawing with George Dawnay
-
Tuesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsSonnenzimmer Artists’ Lecture
-
Education & LearningBitcoin Meetup
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Education & LearningThe Chattery Presents "Haircare for Curly Hair"
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
Concerts & Live MusicSpace Jesus