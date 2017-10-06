Opening Reception Scott Hill and Brian Russell

Google Calendar - Opening Reception Scott Hill and Brian Russell - 2017-10-06 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Opening Reception Scott Hill and Brian Russell - 2017-10-06 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Opening Reception Scott Hill and Brian Russell - 2017-10-06 18:30:00 iCalendar - Opening Reception Scott Hill and Brian Russell - 2017-10-06 18:30:00

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

River Gallery is happy to exhibit work from two artists whose love for nature influences their colorful art-forms.Scott Hill uses layers of oil paint to create images of a forgotten time.Brian Russell's lifelong passion for sailing, nature, and the human form culminate in his forged metal and colored cast glass sculptures.

Info
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Google Calendar - Opening Reception Scott Hill and Brian Russell - 2017-10-06 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Opening Reception Scott Hill and Brian Russell - 2017-10-06 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Opening Reception Scott Hill and Brian Russell - 2017-10-06 18:30:00 iCalendar - Opening Reception Scott Hill and Brian Russell - 2017-10-06 18:30:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

September 21, 2017

Friday

September 22, 2017

Saturday

September 23, 2017

Sunday

September 24, 2017

Monday

September 25, 2017

Tuesday

September 26, 2017

Wednesday

September 27, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours