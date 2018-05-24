Artist Karen LaMonte challenges the inherent qualities of glass and explores the dress form as a metaphor for gender, identity, and the human body. Embodied Beauty examines her two newest series, Floating World and Nocturnes, through 32 sculptures in various media. The female forms in LaMonte's sculptures, absent, yet implied through the clinging fabric, raise questions about the role that clothing plays in society.
Opening Reception With Karen LaMonte
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
