Southern Adventist University’s School of Visual Art and Design and Physics and Engineering Department teamed up to explore the connection between brain activity and visual perception. Opening Tuesday, March 26, at 6 p.m. in the John C. Williams Art Gallery of Brock Hall on Southern’s campus, the show is titled “Opticus Realm: Where Things Are Not What They Seem.” The displays and activities will include optical illusions and interactive stations that allow participants to explore persistence of vision, phantom images, and more. This exhibit will be free and open to the public until April 10.
Opticus Realm: Where Things Are Not What They Seem
John C. Williams Gallery Brock Hall, Southern Adventist University, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37315
