× Expand Orange Grove Center Orange Grove Center’s 13th Annual Golf Tournament will be held on November 9th at Council Fire Golf Club

Sponsored by the First Horizon Foundation and presented by JHM, this year's OGC Golf Tournament will feature internationally known collegiate golfer and disabilities advocate, Amy Bockerstette, as the celebrity attendee. All funds raised from the tournament will benefit OGC’s numerous community-based programs for adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, which include school-age services, job training and employment support, community volunteering, health/dental care, residential options, and retirement programs.

Orange Grove is excited to welcome Amy Bockerstette, who is such an incredible athlete and role model, and whose advocacy work reflects the mission of the center. Join community members and friends at Council Fire Golf Club on November 9th, where the course will serve as a new kind of stage for disability advocacy. This is your chance for an unforgettable afternoon of play, for a purpose!

The format of the Golf Tournament is four person scramble, and prizes are awarded for Hole-In-One, Closest to Pin, Putting, and Longest Drive. Golfers will enjoy refreshments provided by Nothing Bundt Cakes, Bruster’s Ice Cream, Lola Beans Coffee, Southern Star, Shuford’s Smokehouse, Coca-Cola, Cherokee Distributing, and McKee. Team slots for the tournament are still available, and those who have not registered are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. Visit www.orangegrovecenter.org/golf to register and view sponsorship opportunities.