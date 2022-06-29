Orange Grove Center's Champions Event

Orange Grove Center 615 Derby St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Orange Grove’s Lunch for Champions is an annual event that brings some of the biggest names in sports to Chattanooga to celebrate the history of Orange Grove as a place of hope and possibilities for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities and their families. This year, Orange Grove Center is pleased to host Dan Earl, newly-named Head Coach for the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga Men’s Basketball team. The event also features a video profile of a person supported by Orange Grove. This year’s Champion is Thomas Camp, who first joined the Orange Grove family in 1974. The event will be emceed by long time Orange Grove supporter and local attorney Jerry Summers.

The Champions Event is free, but tickets must be reserved by visiting https://app.mobilecause.com/form/-RIaiw?vid=skke6 or calling the Development office at 423-664-4804.

