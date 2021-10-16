× Expand Charles Davidson / MGHC Cattleya Maxima Native to the Andes

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continue their 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes online via Zoom. The next class takes place on Saturday, October 15 at 10:00 a.m., with “All About Orchids” presented by Master Gardener Charles Davidson. To register for the Zoom link to access this free public class go to: https://mghc.org/calendar/third-saturday-class-all-about-orchids/

Master Gardener Charles Davidson comments, “Orchids are a large and diverse family of plants! The Orchid family has 25,000 species with countless hybrids, and they are adapted to nearly every habitat. The endless variety of colors, textures, forms, fragrances, and fascinating places of origin make learning about and growing orchids a rich and rewarding hobby. My presentation will cover the seven commonly grown orchids, the conditions required to grow them successfully, as well as tips and techniques for repotting and propagating these fascinating plants. You, too, can grow and enjoy orchids in your own home!”

For over 25 years, the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), a non-profit, educational, volunteer organization, has played an important role in the civic life of Chattanooga and the surrounding area. MGHC sponsors annual events open to the public including: “Master Your Garden” Garden Expo, Annual Garden Tour, Garden Festivals, and Hamilton County Fair Exhibit. Among the many ongoing landscaping and garden partnerships undertaken by MGHC are: Alpine Crest Outdoor Learning Center & Gardens, Aquarium Butterfly & Hummingbird Garden, Bonny Oaks Arboretum, Brainerd Community Garden, Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Chattanooga Zoo, Crabtree Farms, McCoy Farm & Garden, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, and St. Albans Community Rose Garden. For more information about MGHC programs and activities, visit: http://mghc.org/.